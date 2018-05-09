Hucknall councillors urge you to sign potholes petition

A fresh campaign has been launched by Labour councillors in Hucknall, urging Nottinghamshire County Council to spend more money on repairing potholes.

The five councillors, who all represent Hucknall wards on Ashfield District Council, say they welcome the council’s plans to tackle the scourge of potholes.

But they feel that even more should be done, putting the focus on an increased number of streets in the town that are badly affected.

The quintet are Couns Keir Morrison, Lauren Mitchell, Nicolle Ndiweni, Lachlan Morrison and Rachel Bissett. They say: “Are you fed-up of dodging potholes, waiting for that pothole at the end of your street to be filled, or tired of seeing yellow circles around potholes that never seem to get fixed? Then sign our petition.”

The petition has been set up on the website of the independent campaign organisation, 38 Degrees. Already dozens of Hucknall residents have signed it.

The councillors add: “The county council recently received £1.8 million for potholes from the government. However, only 13 streets in the whole of Huclknall are actually up for repair. We think that Hucknall deserves more.

“While we are glad to see some of this money spent on Hucknall streets, we are calling on the county council to spend more of its new-found public money on a further number.

“We suggest they pay particular attention to Auckland Road, Beardall Street, Cherry Avenue, Farleys Lane, Papplewick Lane, Shortwood Avenue, Watnall Road, Whyburn Lane, Wigwam Lane, Wood Lane and Woodstock Street.

“But please do not hesitate to contact us if you would like to add other streets to the list.”