Hucknall drug dealer locked up for five years

A man who admitted possessing with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis has been sentenced to 63 months in prison.

Ian Walters, 48, of Papplewick Lane appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday 7 March 2018 and admitted one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Officers had been gathering intelligence on the 48-year-old, who had been evading arrest since a warrant was executed at his home in June 2017, for a number of months. A complex investigation followed involving digital and financial experts to try and trace Walters and he was finally arrested and charged in February 2018.

Detective Sergeant Gary Hewson said: “We are gathering intelligence on drug dealing and other serious crimes all the time. We will not tolerate the use or supply of illegal drugs in Nottinghamshire and we aim to root out anyone who might be involved in it and bring them before a judge.”