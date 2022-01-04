Hucknall fire crews among 60 firefighters tackling huge Bulwell blaze at building thought to contain asbestos

At its height, 60 firefighters were on scene fighting the flames.

The blaze broke out just before 12noon on Thames Street in Bulwell and neighbouring residents affected by the smoke were immediately asked to keep their doors and windows closed amid fears the building could contain asbestos.

Initially, crews from Stockhill, Arnold, Eastwood, Ilkeston and London Road, including anALP (aerial ladder platform), attended the scene.

Hucknall fire crews have attended a large fire in Bulwell

They were later joined by the crew from Hucknall, along with crews from Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Belper and an additional Stockhill crew to help bring the blaze under control.

At 2pm, Nottinghamshire Fire Service (@nottsfire) tweeted: “We remain on scene at the fire on Thames Street Bulwell and will be there for some time.

"Please avoid the area and we ask local residents to close doors and windows due to a small asbestos risk in the smoke, we are continuing to work hard to resolve this incident and have put measures in place to contain as much asbestos as possible.

An hour later, it tweeted: “We have begun to reduce our presence at the incident on Thames Street Bulwell.