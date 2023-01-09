Hucknall fire: Investigation under way after four crews called to blaze at derelict building
A investigation has begun into the cause of a fire in Hucknall.
Crews from Hucknall, Stockhill, Arnold and Mansfield fire stations – including Mansfield's aerial ladder platform – were mobilised to the incident, which happened at a derelict building on Albert Street on Saturday, January 7, just after 1am.
The fire was on the ground floor of the building.
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: "On arrival the building was well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets, one jet short extension, breaking-in gear and a nine-metre ladder to extinguish the fire.”
No injuries were reported and crews left the scene at 9am that day after inspecting for hotspots throughout the night.