Crews from Hucknall, Stockhill, Arnold and Mansfield fire stations – including Mansfield's aerial ladder platform – were mobilised to the incident, which happened at a derelict building on Albert Street on Saturday, January 7, just after 1am.

The fire was on the ground floor of the building.

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: "On arrival the building was well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets, one jet short extension, breaking-in gear and a nine-metre ladder to extinguish the fire.”