Fire service and police crime scene investigators remain on scene today (Sunday, January 30) after the “serious fire” at a house on Forster Street.

The public are today being encouraged by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services to steer clear of the area whilst investigations are concluded.

Teams of firefighters had worked through the night to put out the flames after being called out at 18.49m on Saturday (January 29) night.

Crews from Ashfield, Mansfield, Hucknall, Chesterfield, Eastwood and Alfreton stations were involved.

After the fire was under control, two crews from Ashfield remained on scene continuing to dampen down until around 4.40am. The aerial ladder platform from Chesterfield Fire Station was also used in the operation.

It is not known at this time whether anyone was injured.

