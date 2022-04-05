Hucknall firefighters called in to help tackle house blaze in Top Valley
Firefighters from Hucknall joined a crew from Stockhill to help tackle a house fire in Top Valley.
A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to a house fire on Freemantle Walk in Top Valley on Monday, March 4, at 12.45pm.
"Crews from Stockhill and Hucknall fire stations responded.
"The fire was in the roof space and firefighters used a hose reel jet with breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
"There were no casualties and the fire was out at 1.23pm.”