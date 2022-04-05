Hucknall firefighters called in to help tackle house blaze in Top Valley

Firefighters from Hucknall joined a crew from Stockhill to help tackle a house fire in Top Valley.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 11:48 am

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to a house fire on Freemantle Walk in Top Valley on Monday, March 4, at 12.45pm.

"Crews from Stockhill and Hucknall fire stations responded.

"The fire was in the roof space and firefighters used a hose reel jet with breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

Hucknall firefighters helped tackle a house blaze in Top Valley

"There were no casualties and the fire was out at 1.23pm.”

