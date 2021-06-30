Hucknall firefighters called to assist with fatal house fire in Kirkby

FIrefighters from Hucknall were among emergency services called to The Hill in Kirkby-in-Ashfield shortly before 12.40am on Wednesday.

A 53-year-old woman, who was the only person in the house, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police shut off the road while firefighters from Ashfield, Mansfield, Hucknall and Alfreton got the fire under control and put it out.

DI Gayle Hart, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances and to establish the cause of the fire.

“We are keeping an open mind while we determine what caused the blaze but we are not currently treating the woman’s death as suspicious.”

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Andy Macey group manager at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: “I would like to share my most sincere condolences with the family and friends of the woman during this difficult time.

“We understand residents living nearby will have concerns about what happened and we will be working to reassure them as best we can in the coming days.