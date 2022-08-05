Hucknall firefighters helping tackle huge Ranskill blaze with around 1,000 tyres and scrap vehicles on fire

The fire is causing a large black smoke plume which is visible from miles around.

There are currently 14 fire engines on scene, along with a water carrier, command support vehicle, welfare unit, aerial ladder platform and high volume pump.

Appliances from Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire are also attending the scene.

Hucknall firefighters are helping tackle the huge fire in Ranskill. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

Andy Macey, area manager and incident commander, said: "Thank you to our partners in Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire fire and rescue services for their support.

"We ask the public not to gather near the scene as they put themselves at risk and hinder us in our work.

"We are likely to be on scene for some time so we thank the public for their patience."