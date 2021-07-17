Hucknall flats explosion thought to be linked to 'misuse of drugs', man arrested

The aftermath of the explosion (Photo Ashfield Distrct Council)

Emergency services were called to a block of flats in Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall shortly after 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon (July 15).

The windows were blown out and the frames could be seen on a patch of grass outside the building in the aftermath. The walls were also badly scorched.

One man was taken to hospital with burns to his hands, arms, back and face. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The explosion is being treated as an accidental fire linked to the misuse of drugs.

A full investigation is being undertaken Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the explosion and drug offences.

Detective Inspector Stuart Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While the investigation continues into what caused the explosion it is suspected that it was linked to the misuse of drugs.

“This is clearly hazardous and puts people in danger. We have seized a number of items from the property and our enquiries are continuing.