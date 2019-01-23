Hucknall forges friendship link with town in Ohio, USA

Special links have been forged between Hucknall and the town of Wadsworth in north Ohio, USA, to build on their similarities.

A formal “friendship resolution” has been approved by Ashfield District Council in an agreement which should establish a relationship between the two places and enable them to work together.

Wadssworth has been likened to Hucknall because of its heritage in coal mining, manufacturing and aviation.

Both towns are also keen to preserve local history, while strengthening economic development for the future.

The formal bond was welcomed by long-standing Councillor John Wilmott.

The member for Hucknall north said: “This ‘friendship resolution’ provides Hucknall with a great opportunity to build a relationship with a town of similar heritage in another part of the world.

“Collaborative working like this will bring real benefits to the town, and we hope to welcome representatives from Wadsworth over here soon.”

The link was the brainchild of Wadsworth man Jonathan Bhushan, who moved to Hucknall in 2015 and became a keen supporter of local projects.

He said: “I am delighted the council has agreed to this.

“I hope our towns can share best practice to improve the lives of residents, both here and in the USA.

“The towns have so much in common, and I hope this will bring real benefits.”

Jonathan, who is an active member of the Friends of Titchfield Park group in Hucknall, was congratulated on leading the collaboration by Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader.