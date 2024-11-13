Hucknall grooming academy launching career openday for future groomers amid national shortage.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On November 30, from 10am til 4pm, budding groomers can stop by the Grooming Academy located inside Pets & Friends in Hucknall for a chat about careers in grooming.

Anyone interested in dog grooming can drop by for a chat and look around the salon which has trained hundreds of professional groomers.

Many academy graduates have set up their own salons, continued careers with Pets & Friends or even become trainers themselves.

Kerry Chapman, lead trainer said: “There’s a shortage of groomers out there and we’re delighted to be working with the IPET network to help train and develop future groomers which play a key part in pet health and wellbeing.

“A career in grooming can be so rewarding from offering flexible hours to allowing people to work from a home salon environment and ofcourse the chance to work with animals on a daily basis, but we hope the open day will inspire more people to take up grooming”

The open day will take place from 10am to 4pm and people are welcome to pop by the academy at any time with grooming demonstrations taking place at 10:30am to offer further insight into what life is really like as a professional pet groomer.

If you’d like more information ahead of the open day feel free to contact [email protected] or call 0115 6712511.