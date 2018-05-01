Hucknall man charged with murdering his wife

A 32-year-old man is to appear in crown court today, charged with the murder of his wife.

Marian Caliman, 32, was arrested after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Millbank Place, Bestwood Village, at around 10.40pm on Saturday, April 28..

Thirty-year-old Faye Caliman suffered serious injuries and was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Caliman, of Millbank Place, Bestwood Village, appeared Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 30, and was remanded in custody until today's hearing.