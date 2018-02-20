Hucknall murder victim named

A 39-year-old man who died after he was found with "life threatening injuries" in Hucknall has been officially named by police.

Christopher Pearson from Strathmore Close, Hucknall, was found at the address at around 5.40am on Sunday, February 18.

He later passed away in hospital.

A 20-year-old woman who has not been named was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

She remains in police custody.

A spokeswoman from Nottinghamshire Police said: "Officers were called to the address in Hucknall, at around 5.40am.

"A 20-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody."