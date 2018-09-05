Hucknall ready to rock for Tour Of Britain cycle race

Excited Hucknall is to host a Market Place spectacular to celebrate the Tour Of Britain cycle race wending its way through the town centre on Saturday.

‘Hucknall Rocks The Tour’ will entertain the crowds with entertainers, activities, live music and the final of the ‘Active Ashfield Factor’ competition, based on TV’s ‘The X Factor’ and featuring an array of local talent.

From 10 am to 6 pm, the Market Place will be bouncing with fun to mark the appearance of some of the world’s top cyclists passing down Annesley Road, along High Street and up Watnall Road.

Organised by Ashfield District Council, the event will include music from Queens Of Rock, Joshua Turner, Curtis, a Taylor Swift tribute act, and a ‘Hucknall Makes Music’ performance by the Torkard Ensemble. Street entertainment will include dancers, a balance workshop, bungee jumping, a teacups roundabout ride, a stilt walker and trampolines.

The town’s market will return to Market Place for the day, and stalls will be selling goodies such as toys, plants and ornaments, artisan bread and pastries, fresh fruit and veg, pet food, greetings cards and home-made fudge.

As well as a delicatessen, catering stalls will offer a range of hot stuff, including Thai street food and Jamaican food.

The Tour will pass through Hucknall from 3 pm. Residents and traders on the route are being encouraged to decorate their homes and shops with yellow bunting and flags.