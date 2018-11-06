Hucknall's tip changes to winter hours

Opening hours for Hucknall's recycling centre has been reduced by two hours for winter.

The centre operated by Veolia (Nottinghamshire County Council’s waste contractors) have changed the opening times from 8am to 4pm daily during the winter months until the end of February.

At the centres you can recycle items such as: garden waste, wood, cooking oil, tv’s and monitors, batteries, glass bottles and jars, electrical and electronic items, furniture, batteries including car batteries, engine oil, scrap metal, textiles, bric-a-brac, fluorescent tubes and light bulbs and small quantities of soil and hardcore.

All waste must be from Nottinghamshire resident’s own homes.

Recycling Centre Locations

• Beeston Recycling Centre - Lilac Grove, Beeston, NG9 1PF

• Bilsthorpe Recycling Centre - Brailwood Road, Bilsthorpe, NG22 8UA

• Calverton Recycling Centre - Hollinwood Lane, Calverton, NG14 6NR

• Giltbrook Recycling Centre - Gilthill, Giltbrook, NG16 2HR

• Hucknall Recycling Centre - Wigwam Lane, Hucknall, NG15 5SZ

• Kirkby Recycling Centre - Sidings Road, Lowmoor Industrial Estate, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, NG17 7JZ

• Mansfield Recycling Centre - Kestral Park, Kestral Road, Mansfield, NG18 5FT

• Newark Recycling Centre - Brunel Drive, Newark, NG24 2EG

• Retford Recycling Centre - Hallcroft Road, Retford,DN22 7LE

• Warsop Recycling Centre - Oakfield Lane, Warsop, NG20 0JG

• West Bridgford Recycling Centre - Rugby Road, West Bridgford, NG2 7HX

• Worksop Recycling Centre - Shireoaks Road, Worksop, S80 3HA