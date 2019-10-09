Hucknall’s war memorial to be cleaned up after council wins funding

Hucknall’s historic war memorial is to be cleaned and restored after Ashfield District Council secured £6,000 worth of funding.

The money has been awarded by the War Memorials Trust charity after successful bids by the council for each of the four memorials across the district.

The memorial, which stands on Titchfield Park, is protected as a Grade II Listed building and commemorates those who gave their lives in two World Wars and other conflicts across the globe.

Thanks to the funding, which will be doubled by the council, it will now undergo work to repair surface damage to the stone and lettering, and given a general clean-up as part of a rolling programme over the next few years.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of the council, said: “We are committed to ensuring the memory of those who fought for our country is kept alive and respected for future generations.

“The war memorials play an important part in that. Our plans for the restoration and maintenance will be completed in time for this year’s Remembrance Sunday events next month.”

The other three war memorials to be cleaned up are at cemeteries in Sutton, Kirkby and Huthwaite. The programme of work was started at Kirkby on Wednesday by a team of specialist restorers.

Coun Zadrozny added: “We recognise that these war memorials are of heritage and community significance.

“We work closely with local military groups and organisations on events such as Armed Forces Day and Merchant Navy Day, not forgetting the epic poppy downfall that was put together to mark last year’s centenary of the end of World War One.”