Hucknall schoolgirl Hannah wins MP’s Christmas card design competition

Sherwood MP Mark Spencer has announced the winner to his annual Christmas Card Design Competition - and coming out on top is a year five pupil at Hucknall’s Holy Cross Primary School, Hannah McCormack.

Every year, the MP invites local primary schools to take part in his competition to design his Christmas card.

Mark receives hundreds of entries from primary school children all across the constituency, which he goes through individually to select a winner.

The winning design is then published as Mark’s Christmas card.

This year, eight different primary schools took part from all across the constituency, including Ollerton, Edwinstowe, Clipstone, Blidworth, Ravenshead and Hucknall.

Year 5 student Hannah McCormack, from Holy Cross Primary in Hucknall, created this year’s winning design of a festive robin, complete with a bow and arrow and ‘Robin Hood hat’.

Mum Alison McCorcmack - pictured with Mark Spencer and Hannah - said: “As Hannah’s parents, we were so happy and proud when we heard she had won the competition, we know she has a talent for drawing so it’s lovely for her to win. She is overwhelmed that her design will be sent to the Prime Minister at No 10.”

Mark visited Holy Cross to present Hannah with a winning goody-bag and a certificate.

As well as the overall winner, Mark chose three runners up and a winning entry from each school, all of whom have received a selection box.

Discussing his competition, Mark said: “Holding my Christmas card competition is one of my favourite parts of December.

“It’s great to see all of the designs that the kids send through to me, even if it is tough to have to go through and pick just one winner!”

“I want to thank everyone that took part in my competition, not just the students, but all the teachers, staff and parents that took the time to get involved and help.”

“On a personal note, I’m very proud that a design from one of our very own Sherwood students will now be displayed all across Westminster in MP’s offices, and even up in 10 Downing Street.”