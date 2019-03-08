Hucknall teen led cops on dangerous drive through Mansfield

A Hucknall teen who has never had a driving lesson led police on a dangerous chase through a residential area in Mansfield Woodhouse, a court heard.

Levi Robinson accelerated away from officers on Welbeck Road, at 4.45pm, on February 4, in a green Peugeot 307 he had bought a few weeks earlier for £300.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said Robinson drove through three red lights, crossed the white line into oncoming traffic on several occasions, and reached 50mph in a 30mph zone.

The 18-year-old’s route saw him drive erratically through a residential area, on to Portland Crescent, Titchfield Avenue, New Mill Lane, Church Hill, Priory Road and Chesterfield Road where he reached speeds of 65mph.

At the junction with the A617, he got out and tried to run off, but was detained by officers, ten minutes after the pursuit started.

“The speed was not particularly dangerous but that was because the roads were busy,” said Mr Carr.

“He showed very little consideration for other road users.

“He appeared to have no regard for other road users.

“In police interview, he said that he panicked when he saw the officers.

“He accepted his driving was dangerous.”

The court heard he bought the car three weeks earlier and he had no licence, nor had he ever taken a driving lesson.

Robinson, 18, of Chatsworth Drive, admitted dangerous driving, and driving without insurance or a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Chair Philip March told the teenager: “You could have killed yourself or seriously injured other people.”

Magistrates ruled their sentencing powers were insufficient, and sent him to Nottingham Crown Crown to be sentenced, on March 29.