Hucknall: Watnall Road open again after man taken to hospital following crash

However, motorists should still prepare for possible rush-hour delays following the closure.

Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike on Wednesday, July 11 on High Leys Road at around 2.20pm.

“A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital following the collision and is being treated for injuries that are currently not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Watnall Road was closed at its junction with High Leys Road following the accident. Photo: Google

“Officers remain at the scene as an investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened.

“We would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has any information or dash cam footage that could assist us to please contact the police.”