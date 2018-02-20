Hucknall woman charged with murder

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a 39-year-old man at an address in Hucknall.

Demi Harris of Strathmore Close, was arrested after officers were called to the address at around 5.40am on Sunday, February 18.

Christopher Pearson, 39, also of Strathmore Close, was found with life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died.

Harris has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow Wednesday, February 21.

