Hucknall woman drove drunk in pub car park

A Hucknall woman was three times over the drink drive limit when she drove in a Mansfield pub car park, a court heard.

Door staff at the White Hart pub alerted police officers as Lauren Powell drove a short distance, at 10pm, on February 16.

A test revealed she had 105 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcgs.

The court heard she has a previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol in 2014.

Probation officer Greta Percival said Powell wanted to call a taxi, but her phone battery was dead, and she got into the car with the intention of charging it.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said Powell only drove a short distance within the car park and the risk to the public was “extremely small.”

Powell, 24, of Victoria Street, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

A 12 month community order with 30 rehabilitation days was imposed.

She was fined £230, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

She was banned for 40 months, but was offered a drink-driver’s rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 304 days, if completed by July 2021.