Hundreds flock to integration event that unites cultures

From left, Jassmin Alltoft, of Nottingham Together, Rukhsana Aziz, of the United Communities Network, the Sheriff of Nottingham, Coun Glyn Jenkins, the Sheriff's Lady, Cheryl Hemmings, and Father Andrew Fisher.
From left, Jassmin Alltoft, of Nottingham Together, Rukhsana Aziz, of the United Communities Network, the Sheriff of Nottingham, Coun Glyn Jenkins, the Sheriff's Lady, Cheryl Hemmings, and Father Andrew Fisher.

More than 400 people of all nationalities, cultures and backgrounds came together for a family fun and community integration day in Bulwell.

St Mary’s Church hosted the event, which featured free entertainment, games, a variety of stalls and live music. The aim was to engender community cohesion.

Nottingham Together putting integration in the picture.

Nottingham Together putting integration in the picture.

The day was organised by Jassmin Alltoft, of the Nottingham Together organisation, Rukhsana Aziz, from the United Communities Network, and Father Andrew Fisher, vicar at the church. They said: “It was wonderful to see so many folk meeting up, eating, talking, laughing, playing and praying together.”