Hundreds flock to integration event that unites cultures

More than 400 people of all nationalities, cultures and backgrounds came together for a family fun and community integration day in Bulwell.

St Mary’s Church hosted the event, which featured free entertainment, games, a variety of stalls and live music. The aim was to engender community cohesion.

Nottingham Together putting integration in the picture.

The day was organised by Jassmin Alltoft, of the Nottingham Together organisation, Rukhsana Aziz, from the United Communities Network, and Father Andrew Fisher, vicar at the church. They said: “It was wonderful to see so many folk meeting up, eating, talking, laughing, playing and praying together.”