Hundreds of jobs up for grabs at East Midlands Airport

There will be more than 300 jobs up for grabs at the East Midlands Airport recruitment fair later this month.

Ahead of the busy summer months, the airport itself is recruiting for seasonal staff to work in customer facing roles such as security, car parking, catering and supporting passengers who have reduced mobility.

Airlines, check-in agents and hotels will also be advertising roles at the recruitment fair. Airline operator Jet2.com is recruiting check-in agents, while ground and cargo handling services experts, Swissport, are looking for check-in and baggage handling staff.

Colleen Hempson, EMA’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, said: “Airports are exciting places. With thousands of passengers passing through our doors every day flying off to destinations all over the world, it’s a fast paced and dynamic environment in which to work. There are jobs to suit many people from customer facing roles to behind the scenes operational work. Partner organisations based nearby also offer a range of jobs that will appeal to people of all ages and experience.”

Attending the recruitment event will also be two of the airports largest international cargo partners – UPS and DHL. They are recruiting various roles for their expanding operations.

Job-seekers will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from employers to discuss the available vacancies. p

People will have the chance to meet representatives from the Airport’s Academy which provides training to those who want to improve their skills before applying for jobs.

With almost 5 million passengers flying to and from EMA each year, the airport has established itself as a hub for low fare airlines such as Jet2.com and Ryanair and tour operators like TUI Airways which serve over 80 domestic and European short-haul destinations as well as Cancun in Mexico and Orlando in the US. It is also a base for BMI Regional and Thomas Cook Airlines. Its cargo operation is the UK’s second largest after Heathrow’s.

The recruitment fair on Saturday 27 January is free to attend. Car parking is also free in the Long Stay 1 and 2 car parks from which courtesy buses will take attendees to and from the terminal. Skylink buses serve the airport from Derby, Nottingham, Leicester, Loughborough, Long Eaton and many other towns and villages.

• Recruitment Fair is Saturday 27 January, 10am-2pm in the airport’s check-in hall.