Hundreds turn out for Hucknall’s Remembrance Sunday parade and service

One of the largest Remembrance Sunday gatherings seen in Hucknall for many years supported a service and parade to honour the fallen.

In bright sunshine, several hundred people attended the service at the cenotaph war memorial on Titchfield Park, which followed a parade through the town from Market Place.

A wreath is laid at the 504 Squadron Memorial stone on Market Place, Hucknall.

Organised by the Hucknall branch of the Royal British Legion, the event went without a hitch and acted as a suitable mark of respect to those who have given their lives for the country in wars and other military conflicts around the world.

The morning began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Hucknall 504 Squadron Memorial on Market Place. The commanding officers of the current Royal Auxiliary Air Force 504 squadron and also the 1803 Hucknall squadron of air cadets laid wreaths, as did Hucknall councillors John Wilmott and Jim Blagden.

Prayers were said by Methodist minister, the Rev Sue Edwards, who then conducted the service at the cenotaph, where the address and prayers were said by anglican priest, the Ven David Picken, who has been Archdeacon of Newark for the last eight years.

Wreaths were laid by several dignitaries, including Richard Bullock, a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Paddy Tipping, Hucknall’s former MP and the county’s police and crime commissioner, representatives from many Hucknall groups and charities, and also Hucknall councillors, John Wilmott, Phil Rostance and Lauren Mitchell.

Representatives of the Royal British Legion stand guard at the cenotaph on Titchfield Park, Hucknall on Remembrance Day.

After the service, the Last Post and two minutes’ silence, Mr Bullock received a march-past. This was followed by refreshments in the Royal British Legion Social Club.

There was a gurther gathering at the cenotaph at 11 am the following day, Remembrance Day itself.

ABOUT 400 people took part in Bulwell’s annual Remembrance Sunday procession, led by the Notts Police Pipe Band.

As in previous years, the route was along Highbury Road to St Mary’s Church, where a service was conducted by the vicar, Father Andrew Fisher.

Father Fisher said the message of Remembrance Day was to “seek a just and peaceful future for all humanity”.