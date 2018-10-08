Indian summer on the way with temperatures set to reach 19°C

The region is expected to experience a spell of warmer weather later this week.

According to the Met Office, temperatures could reach 19°C on Wednesday with long sunny spells across East Midlands.

And although the rain could return on Thursday and Friday, temperatures are set to climb back up to 19°C on Saturday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: " Long sunny spells on Wednesday, staying windy and mild. More cloud on Thursday, perhaps with blustery showers then rain later. Showers with gales on Friday, heavy rain later."