Investigations continue after woman, 71, dies in Bulwell house fire

Investigations are continuing after a 71-year-old woman died in a house fire in Bulwell

Firefighters attended the blaze in Rock Street shortly before 7pm on Saturday.

Crews will be out in Bulwell on Tuesday morning offering reassurance and support to those within the community.

An 88-year-old man also passed away after a separate fire in Bingham on Friday.

Mick Sharman, area manager for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Following two fires which sadly resulted in fatalities, I would firstly like to give my sincere condolences to the friends and family of those effected by these tragic events in Bingham and Bulwell.

"Investigations to discover the causes of both fires are now underway.

"Events like this remind us that fires can be devastating. That is why we always advise the public to ensure they have working smoke alarms in their home, that they're tested regularly and you have a clear escape route, should a fire start.

"If you have concerns about fire safety within your own or a family member’s home, go to the 'Safety in Your Home' section of our website for further information."