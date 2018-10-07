Irresponsible 999 caller asked Nottinghamshire Police to check out their boiler

A 999 caller asked Nottinghamshire Police to check out their boiler which they said was "loud".

The caller said: “My boiler is loud and I want an officer to check it for me."

In the past few weeks alone, the force’s 999 emergency call handlers have taken calls from people who were asking staff to book them a taxi, give advice on issues with rats in their property, talk to them about lost property, let them know about train timetables and even find out when their car insurance is due to expire.

Please use 999 responsibly

A police spokesman said: "Please think before dialling and only call 999 when life is in danger, someone is seriously injured, someone is using or threatening to use violence, a crime is in progress, there is serious damage being caused to property or whenever else an immediate police response is required."

For all other non-emergency policing matters, please call 101 or visit the Nottinghamshire Police website – www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice – for advice on how to deal with hundreds of policing and non-policing matters.

By not calling 999 emergency number when it’s anything less than an emergency, the public can help to ensure their local police can be on-hand when people really do need them most.