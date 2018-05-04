Jail for banned Worksop driver

A banned Worksop driver with a “very poor” record has been jailed, magistrates have ruled.

Jamie Kettle was spotted getting into a VW Touran, and driving away from The Pines, Worksop, on April 25, and he was later arrested.

He was banned for 21 months for aggravated taking without the owner’s consent in May last year, the court heard.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said Kettle has a “very poor” driving record and knew that custody was inevitable.

Kettle, 31, of Featherstone Avenue, admitted driving while disqualified, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given 16 weeks in prison because of his previous record and history of similar offences.

He was banned for 12 months, effective from the day of sentencing, and was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.