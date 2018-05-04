Jail for shoplifter who stole from Worksop retail park

A Bassetlaw man who “can’t cope with the outside world” has been jailed for stealing from stores on a Worksop retail park he is banned from entering, a court heard.

Brett Riddell stole £16 of detergent from Farmfoods, on April 2, as well as chocolate worth £14 and detergent worth £12, from Asda, on April 4, both on the Victoria Retail Park.

He is banned from entering the retail park by a criminal behaviour order imposed in June, last year.

He also stole a bottle of vodka from the Asda, on Scrooby Road, Bircotes, on April 27.

Riddell, 38, care of Waterslack Road, Bircotes, admitted four counts of theft, and breaching a criminal behaviour order, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Emma Cornell, mitigating, said: “He is in effect homeless and commits the offences because he was living on the streets.”

She said he struggles with his mental health and “feels safer in custody and can’t cope with the outside world.”

“He is very remorseful for the trouble he causes for his mother,” she added.

Riddell was given 16 weeks in prison for breaching the CBO, and four weeks each for the thefts, which will run concurrently. He must also pay a £115 government surcharge.