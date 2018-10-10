Jealous Worksop man tried to boot down ex’s doors

A Worksop man tried to kick his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home in the early hours of the morning after he saw her dancing with another man, a court heard.

Mark Westerman pestered the woman with text messages and phone calls after their three month relationship ended when he hurled abuse at her, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

On September 30, he threatened to “smash her house up”, and at 4.25am he went to her home on Gladstone Street, and began kicking at the dining room doors.

Concerned about the damage he was doing she opened the doors and when he came in he accidentally hit her on the nose with his flailing arms, Mrs Fawcett added.

Anita Pidcock, mitigating, said the fork-lift truck driver had been told the relationship was over, but their paths had crossed in the town centre earlier in the day.

“Both had a drink and there was a verbal altercation,” she said. “He saw her dancing with another man in a provocative manner.

“These are not attractive facts. This defendant is sorry for his actions and it is out of character.”

Westerman, 34, of Clumber Place, admitted using violence to secure entry to premises, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “This is a disgraceful piece of behaviour. I am appalled to hear the details of this matter and the fact that you’re not mature enough to get over the fact that this relationship is at an end.”

Westerman must pay £85 costs, an £85 government surcharge and £400 compensation. He must abide by a 14 week curfew, from 8.30pm to 6am on Fridays and Saturdays.

A three-year restraining order, banning him from contacting the woman or going to her street, was imposed.