Jeremy Hunt’s name is far too dangerous for him to be PM

Politicians have it in for the BBC, writes Steve N Allen.

I don’t mean the end of the free licence fee for the over-75s, even though that was a clever move by the politicians.

It used to be paid for by the Government but they moved it to the BBC before it ended so it looks like it’s all the BBC’s fault.

That’s like me saying the tip at the end of the meal will be paid for by the table next to me.

When the waiter gets upset I can point to the guy sat there and everyone think he’s the skinflint.

I see a bigger problem – Jeremy Hunt.

Mis-pronouncing his name is a constant fear.

If he becomes the Prime Minister, we could see serious job losses across the world of radio.

And the Conservatives are supposed to be the party against unemployment.

It’s easy to make a mistake while saying someone’s name but in general it isn’t a sackable offence.

I suppose if you really tried you could make Jessica Ennis sound rude but even then it’s a medical term.

The latest victim of Jeremy’s was BBC2’s Victoria Derbyshire.

After making the lip-slip she apologised and then added, ‘it’s usually men who say that’.

That’s a strange time to suddenly have a go at men.

It makes you come across as a bit of a… what’s the word?

Hunt. That’s a risky name.

As a broadcaster we are worried that he could become the Prime Minister.

We’re also grateful that he didn’t used to work as a pheasant plucker or we’d all be in trouble.

If Boris Johnson gets the top job the broadcasters are safe.

It would then be the Prime Minister who’d be more likely to say the wrong thing.

