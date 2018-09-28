Killer filmed his wife moments before he murdered her in Bestwood Village

The family and friends of Faye Caliman watched harrowing footage of her sobbing and pleading, moments before her murder, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

The film, taken by husband Marian Caliman on his phone, recorded him calling her names and calmly telling her: “I am going to kill you.”

Faye Caliman

A glimpse of the knife he was to plunge into her, at least 12 times, was also seen, while their two-year-old daughter was in bed upstairs, at their home on Millbank Place, in Bestwood Village.

Prosecutor Peter Joyce QC said: “She was upset and had been slapped about the face.”

Caliman stabbed his wife 12 times, in her face, neck, stomach and in her back, where part of the blade snapped off, and through the heart, killing her.

Mr Joyce told the court how Caliman, 35, and Faye, 30, had separated six weeks before the night of her murder, on April 28.

At 10.40pm, Caliman rang the ambulance service to say: “I have killed her.”

Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful and Faye was pronounced dead at 11.30pm.

A friend of the defendant described how Caliman rang him at 11.20pm to say: “I’ve done a stupid thing. I have stabbed her. I am going to kill myself. I have already called police.”

Thirty seconds later Caliman rang him back to say he would hang himself from a bridge, while his friend urged him to surrender.

Caliman sent two text messages to Faye’s mother. One said: “Take care of the girls.”

The other simply said: “Sorry.”

He was found by two officers under a tree, beside a nearby railway bridge, and told them he had discarded a second knife, which he had been planning to use on himself.

The court heard the couple had been married for three years and had met in Hucknall in 2013. Faye had two other young daughters from a previous relationship.

The court heard statements from Faye’s parents, speaking of their loss and devastation, and of the impact it would have on their lives, and those of Faye’s children.

Mum Stella Williams she had been initially suspicious of Caliman, but the family gradually came to accept him for Faye’s sake.

She had planned to invite the couple to her 50th birthday in Fuerteventura, in May, and even though they had separated, she hoped they would reconcile.

“”I was due to fly out for my 50th birthday in May, but instead I was spending it with Faye’s lifeless body in the chapel of rest,” she said.

“Faye didn’t tell me the full extent of how violent he was or how controlling. She gave him so many chances, but he never changed.

“Her three young children have been left without a mother. They will grow into women without a mother they can turn to.

“We have been left with a huge hole in our lives. Our hearts have been broken.”

Her father John said: “Our lives have been altered forever. How much will Faye’s three young daughters suffer? How will she cope knowing her dad killed her mum?”

The court heard that Caliman pleaded not guilty to murder, on July 27.

But his indicated guilty plea to manslaughter was changed, after no psychiatric grounds for diminished responsibility were found.

Clive Stockwell QC, mitigating, said that Caliman, who worked in construction, had called the ambulance and shown remorse after the killing.

The court heard the relationship had been drink-fuelled and “turbulent”, and on the night, Faye had told him he could no longer see their daughter.

Judge John Burgess told Caliman: “Her family had to wait for you to plead guilty.

“You weren’t acting like a man who had lost control. There was a coldness about the way you treated her.

“There was time enough for her to be terrified of you.

“It amounted to mental and physical distress.”

A 21 year sentence was reduced by two years to reflect his guilty plea, the judge said, ruling that Caliman must serve 18 years and 213 days before he can be considered for parole.

Caliman, who wore a grey Nike sweat shirt and remained emotionless throughout, spoke only to confirm his name and guilty plea.

As he was led down he did not look once at the public gallery, which was packed with his wife’s family and friends.

After the verdict, Faye’s mother and step-father, Glyn Street, delivered a tribute outside the court, and urged other victims of domestic violence to come forward.

Faye’s friends, who all wore purple ribbons as it was Faye’s favourite colour, spoke of the “bubbly” and “fun-loving” girl they had known.

Zoey Wilford grew up with Faye on the same estate in Kirkby.

She said: “She was loving and caring. Everything revolved around her children. She was always there for any of her friends.”

She described Caliman as a “devil with two faces” who tried to use alcohol to separate Faye from her family and friends.

“We were due to celebrate our 31st birthdays in August,” Zoey said.

Faye had been working in telesales, at Pendragon, Annesley, at the time of her death, having spent time as a hairdresser and a carer.