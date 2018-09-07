King’s Mill scanner appeal boosted by raffle donations

A resident who visited King’s Mill Hospital this summer has won £100 after taking part in a raffle for the hospital’s scanner appeal.

The raffle, which was organised by the hospital’s charity, raised a total of £1,563, which will go towards helping Sherwood Forest Hospitals purchase a new gamma scanner with CT scanning technology .

The new high-tech scanner will enable more than 2,000 patients each year to have advanced scans and revolutionise how they are diagnosed and treated.

Diane Bradbury from Kirkby in Ashfield won the prize. She said: “I was really excited and shocked when I found out I had won. I was in the middle of a street when I received the call and I started jumping around I was that excited.”

Sherwood Forest Hospitals has been running its Gamma Scanner Appeal since April this year and has so far raised £118,000 thanks to donations from the public and staff.

Other prizes in the raffle, which were donated by hospital volunteers and staff, included a designer handbag, a Pimms Hamper, sparkling wine and chocolates.

Tracey Brassington, community involvement manager at the trust, said: “I would like to thank everybody who was involved in this year’s summer raffle or purchased a ticket, and congratulations to Diane who won the main prize.

“Thank you also to our volunteers and staff who donated prizes as, without them, we could not have the raffle.

“Raising £1,500 through the raffle has taken our appeal total to £118,000, which is fantastic and is all down to the public, our community and SFH staff getting behind our big appeal and doing what they can to help.”

“We’re dedicating most of our fundraising at King’s Mill Hospital to the Gamma Scanner Appeal this year as we need to raise £550,000 to purchase a new nuclear scanner and we’ve got lots of activities lined up throughout the year.”

Donations to the appeal can be made by texting 70070 and quoting SFHC18 to donate £5 or £10, online at Just Giving or by cash or cheque at the Community Hub in the entrance of King’s Mill Hospital.

Cheques should be made payable to Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity.