Kirkby drink-drive mum will lose job and house

A Kirkby mum who was twice over the drink drive limit when she had an accident stands to lose her job and home, a court heard.

Lisa Keeling flagged a lift home from a passing motorist after the accident on Derby Road, but police traced her to her Skegby Road address, at 12.30am, on December 2.

A test revealed she had 70 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The court heard she had a previous conviction for drink driving from May 2009.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said the single mum faced “terrible consequences” as she would lose her job and her home because of the conviction.

But he said the single mum was more concerned about the potential effects of drink driving on others, including her five-year-old son.

Mr Perry said the previous conviction happened when “she was young and foolish” and borrowed her mum’s car.

On the night in question she had argued with her boyfriend, who got out of the car and left her there, and she drove a short distance before the accident.

Keeling, 28, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was banned for three years, but was offered a drink-drive rehabilitation course which will cut the disqualification by 274 days if completed by February 2021.

She was fined £300, and ordered to pay a government surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.