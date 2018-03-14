Kirkby man’s drink drive arrest for checking on girlfriend after crash

A Kirkby man was caught over the limit when he drove to see if his girlfriend was OK following a road traffic accident, magistrates heard.

Phillip Clements had a couple of glasses of wine after finishing work in Nottingham and was driving home when he saw the accident on Hornbeam Way, in Kirkby, on February 18.

“He was told that everything was all right and drove home,” said Simon Greaves, mitigating.

“He subsequently returned to check if everything was OK. Police made enquiries of all parties at the scene.

“He didn’t think for a minute think he was over the limit because of the measured way he drank over the course of the evening.”

A test revealed he had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Clements, 31, of Keepers Avenue, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which wil reduced the disqualification by 91 days if completed before October 2018.

He was fined £254, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

The court heard his girlfriend had appeared the day before, charged with the same offence.