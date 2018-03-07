Kirkby man took partner’s car “out of spite and anger”

A Kirkby man took his ex-partner’s car “out of spite and anger” following a row about who had paid for it, a court heard.

Dale Dexter took the vehicle from an address on Coniston Road, on January 19, and drove it about a mile away before leaving it in a car park.

The owner discovered her car was missing the next morning and reported it stolen, and Dexter later handed himself into the police station.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said: “He told police he took it out of spite and anger and wanted to scare her.

“He was going to tell her where it was a few days later.

“The car cost £400 and he wanted some money back. He accepted that it was in her name and he had no right to take it and drive it away.”

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “In his own words he was childish and stupid.”

Probation officer Greta Percival said he had been out of work at the time and was short of cash, but his relationship with the car’s owner was “now back on track.”

Dexter, 27, of Glenside, admitted driving without the owner’s consent and without a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was given a 12 months community order with five days of a rehabilitation activity requirement to address his thinking skills and help him to obtain a driving licence.

He was given six points on his licence. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.