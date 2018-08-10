Kirkby mum faces sentence for dangerous driving on drugs

A Kirkby mum who drove dangerously while under the influence of drugs must wait until next week to be sentenced, a court heard.

Yemm, 38, of Mattley Avenue, admitted driving dangerously, without insurance or a licence and while over the specified limit for benzocaine, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Her Vauxhall Corsa was involved in an incident on Forest Road, in Annesley Woodhouse, on April 20.

Sentencing was adjourned until Thursday, August 16, as Yemm was unable to remain in court because of child care issues.