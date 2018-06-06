Kirkby woman faces trial for aiding man in road rage incident

A Kirkby woman charged with aiding and abetting a man involved in a road rage incident will be tried at Nottingham Crown Court.

Tori Guise, 23, of High Crescent, denied aiding and abetting an affray, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on March 23.

Magistrates ruled the case was not suitable for a summary trial and she was bailed to the crown court, on June 29, for a pre-trial hearing, on condition she doesn’t contact four named witnesses.