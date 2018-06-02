Ladybrook charity awarded by the Queen

A Ladybrook charity has been been awarded the prestigious Queens Award for Voluntary Service.

The Ladybrook Enterprises Ltd, based at Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield offers a number of activities and services for individuals and organisations to help develop and support the community.

Its mission is “raising aspirations and promoting opportunities to improve people’s lives”.

The award was announced today (Saturday, June 2). The award is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK.

Winners get a certificate signed by the Queen and a domed glass crystal.

Another charity which was also awarded was Nottingham Women’s Centre.

Based at 30 Chaucer Street, Nottingham the volunteers working alongside staff offer supportive, non-judgemental, caring services for women with mental health needs, offenders, asylum seekers and those facing extreme poverty, escaping abuse, or women simply wanting to make changes in their lives.

HM Lord-Lieutenant for Nottinghamshire, Sir John Peace, said “I was delighted to be informed that Ladybrook Enterprises and Nottingham Women’s Centre have been awarded this highly prestigious award. This is the highest Award, being equivalent to the MBE, and recognises the outstanding work done by volunteer groups in their communities. My congratulations to all volunteers and staff who provide valuable support and services to their communities."