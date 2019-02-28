Last chance to nominate for Ashfield Community Awards

Time is running out for you to nominate a worthy winner for our special awards, which will celebrate health, sport and community involvement in Ashfield.

Headline sponsor Ashfield District Council is working with the paper in hosting the 2019 Ashfield Community Awards.

Ollie Hynd OBE will present the awards.

The awards celebrate achievements over the period of January 1 to December 31, 2018.

Winning an Ashfield Community Award will offer deserved recognition of achievements – while encouraging others to get healthy and active, by sharing stories of success.

The shortlisted nominees will be invited to an awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 3, held at Kirkby’s Ashfield School, our event partner.

But if you want to honour a local unsung hero, you’ll need to be quick, as the deadline for entries is Sunday, March 3.

Categories include:

Disability Champion Award: Awarded to an individual who has made an impact on the lives of others through healthy lifestyle activity. Entrants must live or work within the district of Ashfield.

Ashfield Citizen of the Year: Any individual who lives or works in the district of Ashfield can be nominated, provided that they have had a meaningful impact on those around them.

The defining common aspect amongst nominees is that they have made life better for those around them.

Has someone you know gone above and beyond for the community?

Have they done something amazing and you feel they should be recognized for their achievement?

Then why not nominate your local hero for this year’s Ashfield Citizen of the Year Award

To view the full list of categories and enter the awards, simply visit www.ashfieldcommunityawards.co.uk