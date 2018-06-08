LETTER: Barbecues - please consider your neighbours

With the recent hot weather it is quite natural for people to set up barbecues and enjoy themselves in the summer evenings, but don’t forget the neighbours.

Having had three experiences in the past two weeks of this I would make a plea that any barbecue set up should be kept well away from neighbouring houses and well away from wooden fences.

An abuse of this situation can cause a lot of stress and worry for people living nearby.

If you get this yourself don’t forget the local authorities can be alerted.

Yes, I know it sounds like a killjoy move to do this, but do you want your fencing burnt down, not to mention your own life being put in danger?

In this day and age, you never know what people get up to.

Think about it, is all I am saying, and take action if need be.

Brian George

Nottingham