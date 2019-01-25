Life sentence for ringleader of the gang that killed Lyrico

Five young people have been sentenced for their roles in the killing of a 17-year-old boy in Bulwell.

Lyrico Steede died five days after he was knifed in the chest, back and leg.

Det Chief Inspector Hayley Williams, from Nottinghamshire Police, said Lyrico was attacked after a "long-running feud" between a group of his friends and some of the defendants, adding Campbell "was clearly the ringleader".

An 11-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court heard he was lured to a park by a 15-year-old girl before being chased and stabbed by four boys.

On Friday, Mr Justice Lavender said: “Lyrico Steede would have been 18 last month, but he was stabbed on February 13, 2018, and died of his wounds.

“He ran for six or seven hundred yards before he tripped and fell, then he was stabbed repeatedly.

“He was stabbed in the back five times. One of the stab wounds went into his chest cavity.

Lyrico Steede

“Two more went into his lungs. His face was slashed in six places. The knife damaged his femoral artery and caused significant bleeding.”

Kasharn Campbell, who turned 20 on Sunday, of no fixed address, and 18-year-old Christian Jameson, from Kirkbride Court in Chilwell, were both found guilty of murder.

The court heard there had been bad blood between Lyrico and the boys who appeared in court.

Two days before he stabbed Lyrico, Campbell appeared in a music video, singing lyrics which included: “Anyone screaming athlete gang gonna get ramboed up.”

Lyrico's mother, Keishaye Steede, spoke to the press after the sentences were passed.

Lyrico had called Campbell and his friends the “athlete gang” when he accused them of cowardice.

All five had denied murder.

Campbell was given life and will serve a minimum of 21 years before he is eligible to be considered for parole.

Mr Justice Lavender told him: “You were over him in a flash. I am sure that you stabbed him, again and again.

“You were the oldest of the five, you played the greatest role in organising this enterprise, you stabbed Mr Steede and, when you did so, you stabbed him so many times that I am sure you meant to kill him.”

Jameson was sentenced 17 years, as well as six months to run concurrently for affray, before he will be considered for parole.

The judge told him: “You were Kasharn Campbell’s right hand man.

“Because you were under 18 when you did this, the law says the starting point is a minimum term of 12 years.

“But I have to increase that substantially, because this was a case of taking a knife to the crime.”

Remmell Miller-Campbell, 18, formerly of Sneinton Boulevard in Sneinton, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter,

He was given nine years in a young offenders institution.

The judge said: “You were not a leading player, but you were happy to play your part.

“I am also sure that it ought to have been obvious to you there was a high risk that Lyrico Steede would be killed or would be caused really serious harm.”

He said that because Miller-Campbell was only 17 and a half when Lyrico was stabbed, there would be a substantial reduction in the sentence.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl - who cannot be named for legal reasons - were also found guilty of manslaughter and not guilty of murder.

The boy received seven and a half years, and the girl was given six years, both to be served in a young offenders’ institution.

Mr Justice Lavender said the boy’s role was similar to that of Miller-Campbell’s.

He said the girl played a crucial role” in the killing.

“It must have taken some nerve to lead him there, knowing what was in store for him, but you had the nerve and you did it.”

The court heard that Campbell was convicted of possession of a blade, in August 2016, after he had been stabbed and hospitalised.

Jameson and Miller-Campbell were present at an incident in Basford, in May 2017, when a 17-year-old boy was stabbed twice.

Jameson was acquitted of wounding, but found guilty of affray, while Miller-Campbell was acquitted of all charges, following a trial, in March last year.

Andrew Wheeler said Kasharn Campbell, was studying at college full-time at the time of the murder.

His own father had been murdered in the US, when Campbell was only seven.

Brian St Louis QC, said Miller-Campbell was “genuinely remorseful”, there was no evidence that he carried a knife that night, and he was not present when the injuries were inflicted.

Vanessa Marshall QC, for Jameson, said his age was his best mitigation as he was only 17 and three months at the time of the offence.

“He is still very young and very immature,” she said. “His role was encouragement rather than active participation.”

The 16-year-old girl had no previous convictions, said John Butterfield QC, adding: “She will straighten up and fly right.”

Clive Stockwell said the 17-year-old boy, who was 16 at the time, played the most minor role.

He said: “He was the last to be involved in this joint venture. He was involved in this on the spur of the moment.”

Speaking afterwards, Lyrico’s mother, Keishaye Steede, said: “I think they got what they needed. I can’t say what they deserved.

“Losing my son has been the worst experience of my life.

“At the hospital I already knew what the outcome would be,”

Detective Chief Inspector Hayley Williams, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I think the sentences send out a very strong message to young kids who think they carry knives for their own protection.

“Kasharn Campbell carried a knife and two years later he used it. He was sentenced to 21 years - which for a young lad is more then he has been on the planet.

“I just hope it makes young people think before they take a knife out. You can end up as a victim or an offender.”