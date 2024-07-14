Local heroes capture gold and silver medals at World Rafting Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jenny Laud, Specialist Public Health Practitioner, at Nottinghamshire Healthcare has achieved outstanding success debuting at the World Rafting Championships in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Jenny, who works in one of the Trust's Healthy Family Teams, is part of a group of local sportswomen from across the country who make up Nott Ladylike Masters Women’s Raft Racing Team

Competing in the Masters Women's category for the first time, the team secured silver medals in the sprint, head-to-head, and endurance races, and clinched gold in the slalom race, ultimately earning silver overall.

The World Rafting Championships, held in Bosnia and Herzegovina in May 2024, saw Nott Ladylike excel against seasoned competitors from around the world. This remarkable performance places them as the second-best team in the world for their age category.

Jenny Laud, Specialist Public Health Practitioner

Reflecting on the team’s journey, Captain Jenny Laud said: “We entered the competition with low expectations, and others underestimated us as well. Of the two GB Masters Women's teams, we are the newer and less experienced. The first team has 30 years of rafting experience and numerous world and European championship entries under their belts, so we were surprised and proud of ourselves to not be too far behind them in the sprint and head-to-head races, but we were amazed to take gold from them in the slalom.”

Jenny also shared the team’s broader mission and added: “Our hope is to inspire more women to embrace the thrilling sport of whitewater raft racing. It’s a fantastic way to challenge yourself, build camaraderie, and enjoy the great outdoors.”

Nott Ladylike was formed just last year, uniting women rafters from across the country. The team’s creation was spearheaded by Jenny, inspired by her positive experience with the Nottingham rafting team in Romania. Despite being spread across different regions, the team members have been dedicated to rigorous individual and group training sessions.

Jenny has been rafting for only three years, having been introduced to the sport by her husband Jon, who gifted her an introduction to rafting for Christmas. With a lot of hard work, cold nights, taking swimming lessons (as Jenny was a weak swimmer beforehand) and getting over fear of the gym, Jenny has managed to excel herself into the sport of white-water rafting racing.

World Rafting Championships

Following their recent success, the team is enjoying a well-deserved break before they resume training for the Team GB selections in September. To follow the team’s journey and receive updates, visit the Nott Ladylike Rafters page on Facebook.