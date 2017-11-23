LOOK INSIDE: Stunning £2.8 million Notts home with swimming pool and professional home cinema

An amazing detached home in Nottinghamshire with six bedrooms, an indoor home cinema and a private leisure suite is on the market for £2.8 million.

Marsett House in Southwell boasts 4.5 acres of land complete with beautiful gardens that offer some of the best views across Nottinghamshire.

The inside is just as elegant as the outside with a own private leisure suite fitted with an indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi and steam room.

The English country home also features some very modern assets such as the professional home cinema and a games room with a built-in bar.

