Lorry fire on M1

A lorry fire on the M1 has caused heavy traffic spanning five miles this morning, Monday, March 25.

Highways England‏ said the lorry is between J19 and J18.

The fire

One lane is still closed.

A Highways spokesman said: "There are 45 minute delays on the approach to this M1 incident (above usual journey times) spanning 5 miles back to J20.

"Average speeds on the approach to J19 are 11 mph. Please plan ahead if travelling in the region this morning."

Update from Highways England at 8,40am: "We have reopened all lanes J19 to J18 Southbound M1. The Emergency Refuge Area remains closed whilst contractors deal with the damage to the area."