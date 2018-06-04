Lucky Hucknall residents scoop £1,000 lottery prize

Six lucky Hucknall residents have had a fantastic start to the week - thanks to a lottery win.

Residents in the NG15 8BY postcode area have won the People's Postcode Lottery's daily prize for June 4.

The Walk Mill Drive winners will each receive £1,000 in their bank account.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt was on hand to offer her congratulations: “To have six people winning together on one street is amazing.

"Congratulations to everyone in Hucknall who picked up a prize today. Make sure you’re playing with your postcode and you could be next!”