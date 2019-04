A stretch of the M1 was closed off after ‘concerns’ for the safety of a man on a motorway bridge.

Police were called to the M1 soutbound at Annesley at around 10pm last night (Monday, April 29).

A stretch of the M1 at J27 was closed.

The carriageway was closed while officers from Nottinghamshire Police and Highways dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police that the incident came to a ‘safe conclusion’.

The carriageway was open again by 11.30pm.

