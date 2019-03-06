Mamba smoker since age 13 caught in Mansfield

A Mansfield man who has been smoking mamba since he was 13 was found with a small £5 bag of the drug when he was arrested.

Steven Hazelden was arrested on a “far more serious” matter, but he had an alibi, on January 23, said Tim Haines, mitigating.

“It’s a shame he had mamba with him at the time of his arrest,” said Mr Haines.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said Hazelden told officers he had used mamba for seven years, but had recently cut his habit back to £5 a day.

Hazelden, 20, of Commercial Gate, admitted possession of the Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “If you put the effort into finding a job that you put into finding mamba, life would be a lot better.”

Hazelden was given a 12 month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay a £20 government surcharge and £85 costs.