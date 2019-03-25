Man, 83, dies in M1 crash

An 83-year-old man has died at the scene of a crash on the M1.

The incident happened around 12.30pm on Friday, March 22, between junctions 30 and 31 northbound, approximately a mile from Woodall Services.

M1

Due to the location of the crash, South Yorkshire Police officers attended and their officers worked in conjunction with Derbyshire Constabulary at the scene of the incident – which closed the road for nine hours.

M1 reopens after serious crash

DC Rich Howiss, from Derbyshire police’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “From our initial investigations, we understand that a white Volkswagen Crafter van had stopped in lane one, possibly due to a mechanical problem. It was hit by a red Ford KA, and then the KA was subsequently hit by a coach.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the VW van, 83-year-old Derek Jacobs of Edgware, Middlesex, died at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

The driver and passenger of the KA were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries. The driver remains in hospital in a serious condition.

DC Howiss continues: “We would urge anyone who was on the M1 travelling in either direction, who witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam footage to get in touch.”

Any footage that may be of use to officers should be downloaded onto another device and safely kept for officers to view.

Please quote the reference number 19000148247 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Rich Howiss, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.