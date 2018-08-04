Man appears in court charged with manslaughter after the death of Stephen Walsh

A 21-year-old man has appeared at court today, Saturday, August 4, charged with manslaughter.

Oliver Brown, of Digby Avenue, Mapperley, was charged yesterday in connection with the death of 37-year-old Stephen Walsh.

Mr Walsh was found dead at his home in Blenheim Avenue, Mapperley, at 5.55am. on Monday, July 30, after being assaulted the previous night.

Brown was granted conditional bail by magistrates and is now due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on September 3 for a pre-trial hearing.

As part of his bail conditions he is not allowed to enter Nottinghamshire.